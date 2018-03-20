Voting on electing president of Constitutional Court to be held in Parliament on March 21

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The voting on electing president of the Constitutional Court will be held in the Parliament on March 21, Gagik Melikyan – chairman of the parliamentary audit committee, said during the debate of electing the president of the Court.

“The voting will take place at 10:30-11:30”, he said, Armenpress reports.

Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan nominated Hrayr Tovmasyan’s candidacy for the post of the president of the Constitutional Court.

The Parliament will elect the new president of the Constitutional Court by a closed, secret voting.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan