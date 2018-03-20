Nominating President Sargsyan for Prime Minister is the best solution, says MP Farmanyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and its coalition partner ARF continue discussions on nomination of the candidate for the prime minister, but many MPs see President Serzh Sargsyan in that post, RPA faction MP Samvel Farmanyan told reporters in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“And, as it is known, many MPs have their own opinion. And it’s not a secret that everyone, perhaps each presenting his/her argument, believes that it’s appropriate to nominate Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for the post of the prime minister”, the MP said.

Commenting on Serzh Sargsyan’s recent interview, MP Farmanyan said the President talked about the fact that he has no ambitions to become prime minister. “He reaffirmed that as for the ambitions, yes, there are no such ambitions. But there is a real political situation which shows the following: in the conditions of parliamentary system the Constitutional right to nominate candidate for the PM belongs to the parliamentary majority. These discussions still continue”, he said.

Farmanyan said he doesn’t want that while making such decisions to leave the reality, rather he stresses the need to consider the real situation that today exists. “At least in my view the reality is clear – there is a parliamentary majority, coalition that must nominate its candidate for the PM. I personally see President Serzh Sargsyan in that post”, the lawmaker said.

Asked what realities the talk is about, whether there is no other candidate in Armenia who is ready to assume the role of the country’s leader, Farmanyan said there are other candidates, but in the real situations, in political reality it’s necessary to make the best choice. “From the perspective of our political team, coalition, I think, this is the best solution”, he said.

In an interview to Tert.am, President Serzh Sargsyan, asked will he become the Prime Minister in April, responded: “It’s not a secret for anyone that this topic is being discussed in various formats for months inside the Republican Party of Armenia, that assumed the political responsibility to form the Government based on the parliamentary elections, and the ARF that is in coalition with the RPA, though those discussions have not still reached the party-institutional level. Many of my colleagues have talked to me about the issue, but I do not know when the discussions will be over. But if finally it’s decided that my candidacy should be nominated, I will have one precondition, which is that parallel to the full implementation of my constitutional powers I will allocate more time to convey the entire experience of the years our country to the young political leaders. This is an issue of key importance for today. We all have something to do for shaping new political leaders irrespective of their party belonging and their current political position”.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



