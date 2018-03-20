Session of Political Affairs Committee of Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie launched in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Political Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie launched in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

The session is attended by Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan, head of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie Margarit Yesayan.

Speaker Babloyan delivered welcoming remarks at the beginning of the session stating that it’s a great honor to host the delegation in Yerevan. He expressed his gratitude for accepting the offer and holding the session in Yerevan which is very important for Armenia.

FM Nalbandian attached importance to the delegation’s visit to Armenia. “Of course, we are very happy that we are holding meetings at different formats ahead of the Summit which will take place in October 2018. This is only welcomed and is quite a serious presence. Nearly several dozen lawmakers from many countries arrived here, and I think this will be an important impetus on the way of preparing for the Summit”, the foreign minister said.

The delegation includes representatives of parliaments of 27 countries - a total of 50 officials and politicians.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan