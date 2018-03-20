2 dead, 8 injured in Yerevan-Tver bus crash in Russia
YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. A road accident occurred on March 20 on the 673rd kilometer of Don interstate highway connecting Georgia to Russia, Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
Bus en route from Yerevan to the Russian city of Tver collided with truck.
The drivers of the bus and the truck have died. According to preliminary information 8 people have been injured in the crash.
Nearly 40 passengers have been transported to hotel.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
