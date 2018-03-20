Parliament debates election of president of Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The debate on electing president of the Constitutional Court has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament, reports Armenpress.

Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan reminded that he has nominated Hrayr Tovmasyan’s candidacy for the post of the president of the Constitutional Court.

In his remarks Hrayr Tovmasyan thanked for the trust and nominating his candidacy for this responsible post. “The position of the president of the Constitutional Court doesn’t suppose political actions and programs. The powers of the president of the Constitutional Court are the same as that of the remaining members of the Court. The main power of the president of the Constitutional Court is to ensure the Court’s normal activity. For me ensuring a working atmosphere is in particular important where each member of the staff will feel that he/she is part of a great staff and fulfills one of the most difficult tasks for the country. This is the most important for me, and I will implement this if you appoint me”, he said.

He said he had discussions with some colleagues and if appointed by the Parliament he will try to implement some ideas. “These ideas directly or indirectly touch upon the Constitutional Court and the powers of its president”, he said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan