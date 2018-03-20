Palestinian leader calls US ambassador a 'son of a dog'

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The Palestinian president on Monday called the U.S. ambassador to Israel a "son of a dog" in an angry rant against the Trump administration, signaling new trouble ahead for an expected U.S. peace proposal, ABC News reported.

In an address to Palestinian officials, Mahmoud Abbas pre-emptively rejected the White House peace proposal, which is still being developed.

In his speech, Abbas criticized the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the American plan to move its embassy to the city and the cutoff of hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.

He also condemned Ambassador David Friedman's close ties with the West Bank settler movement, describing him as a "son of a dog."

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan