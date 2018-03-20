Azeri recon UAV downed after violating Artsakh airspace

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armed Forces of Artsakh downed an Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) around 18:30, March 19, in the north-eastern (Talish) section of the line of contact.

The Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle violated the airspace of Artsakh and was deployed to carry out a reconnaissance operation, the Artsakh defense ministry said.

