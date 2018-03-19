Absence of international community’s counter response inspires Azerbaijan’s Aliyev – Armenian MFA

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. The indifference of international community on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s territorial claims towards Armenia led to the point that Aliyev now comes up with new, greater demands, Tigran Balayan – Armenian foreign ministry spokesman, said on Twitter, Armenpress reports.

“As expected: the absence of international community’s necessary counter response to the Azerbaijani president’s territorial claims towards Armenia inspired him to have greater territorial claims”, Balayan said.

During celebrations dedicated to Novruz (Iranian New Year) on March 19 Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said “most of the territory of today’s Armenia is in the historical Azerbaijani lands”. Earlier he also said “Yerevan is a historical Azerbaijani land”.

