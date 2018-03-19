Andrey Simonyan appointed deputy minister of transport, communication and IT
YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Andrey Simonyan was relieved from the post of deputy head of the State Property Management Department in accordance with his application, the government told Armenpress.
According to the PM’s another decision, Andrey Simonyan was appointed deputy minister of transport, communication and information technologies.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
