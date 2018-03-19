President Serzh Sargsyan holds phone talk with Russia’s President-elect Vladimir Putin

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on March 19 held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, during which he once again offered his heartfelt congratulations on Mr. Putin’s re-election as President of the Russian Federation, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The heads of the two strategic partner and allied states reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen and strengthen interstate relations and interactions, as well as to achieve a lasting peace and stability in the region.

Earlier President Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory letter to Vladimir Putin on his victory in Russia’s presidential election.

