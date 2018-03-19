Diogo Pinto resigns as Director of European Friends of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. Diogo Pinto resigned as Director of the European Friends of Armenia (EuFoA), the EuFoA told Armenpress.

“With a mix of sadness, pride, and gratitude, European Friends of Armenia (EuFoA) announce that Diogo Pinto has resigned from his position as Director and will leave the organisation on March 31st, to commence the next chapter of his career as Political Advisor of Maria João Rodrigues, MEP.

Former European Movement International and European Youth Forum’s Secretary General, Diogo Pinto was appointed Director of EuFoA, in September 2016, at a difficult period for the organization, with the main objective of re-building a strong and dynamic Brussels-based team that, under his guidance, would re-establish operations aimed at strengthening EU-Armenia relations and enhancing the organization’s position within the EU political arena.

In less than two years, Mr. Pinto not only achieved this goal, but was also able to contribute to the organization in various unique ways, which will certainly never be forgotten”, the organization said in a statement.

“I am grateful and happy for the opportunity I was given to work for European Friends of Armenia, and to contribute to the Armenian cause in Brussels; it’s been both an honour and a privilege! Although excited to move onto new challenges, I am sad to leave EuFoA and its team of collaborators and partners. I am proud of what we have achieved together over the last year and a half, and I will keep an eye on future achievements and successes of the organization. I will definitely remain an “European friend of Armenia”, and my friends in Armenia and in Artsakh will always be able to count me among their fans and supporters”, Mr Pinto said.

The EuFoA team expressed gratitude to Mr. Pinto for his contribution to the organization and wished him the very best of luck in his new position.