Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 March

Helicopter carrying Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner returns to airport due to engine failure


YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. A helicopter carrying Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had to return to the airport in Washington D.C. after one of its engines suffered failure, CNN reports.

US President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law were flying from Washington D.C. to New York in a two-engine helicopter when one engine failed.

The pilot made a decision to return to the Ronald Reagan National Airport.

The helicopter safely made it back to the Airport and the couple scrambled to get on a commercial flight instead.

The causes of the engine failure are still unknown.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration