Turkey's embassy in Denmark attacked with petrol bombs


YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. At least two people attacked the Turkish embassy in Denmark with petrol bombs causing some minor damage to the exterior of the building, the Police said, Reuters reported.

No injuries were reported.

Investigation is underway.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 




