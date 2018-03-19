President Sargsyan congratulates Vladimir Putin on victory in Russian presidential election

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory letter to Vladimir Putin on the victory in the Russian presidential election, wishing him good health, new achievements, and to the brotherly people of Russia prosperity and welfare, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter runs as follows:

“Dear Vladimir Putin,

On behalf of the Armenian people and personally myself I sincerely congratulate you on the convincing victory in the Russian presidential election.

The results of the voting show the Russian citizens’ broad support to the policy conducted under your leadership directed for the country’s comprehensive development, modernization of the economy and constantly increasing the role in global processes.

Armenia and Russia are united by the friendship of the brotherly peoples who passed the experience of time. The allied relations of our countries have further strengthened in recent years thanks to the productive cooperation in the fields of intensive high-level political dialogue, foreign policy coordination, security, as well as the implementation of mutually beneficial joint programs in commercial, humanitarian and other spheres. The mutual partnership at the CSTO, EAEU, CIS and other multilateral platforms significantly enriches the entire complex of the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership.



Armenia highly appreciates Russia’s important and consistent mediation efforts, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, aimed at settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict exclusively through peaceful means.

In the future as well we are determined to comprehensively develop the strategic allied relations of Armenia and Russia at all directions of inter-state partnership which derives from the rooted interests of our peoples, the goals of ensuring regional security and stability in the South Caucasus”.



English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan