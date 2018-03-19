President of Artsakh visits Armenian churches in Washington D.C., USA

YEREVAN, MARCH 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the St. Mariam and Holy Cross Armenian churches of Washington D.C., USA, and participated in a mass. The President had a meeting with a group of representatives of the Armenian community and the parish council, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

The meeting focused on issues related to the development of Artsakh, ties with the Diaspora and other sectors.

The President of Artsakh attached importance to the role of the Armenian community of Washington and its significance in the Diaspora,and expressed gratitude for constant support to Artsakh.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan