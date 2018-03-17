President of Iran Hassan Rouhani congratulates Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Iran Hassan Rouhani congratulated Armen Sarkissian on being elected President of Armenia, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported.

In the congratulatory cable, the Iranian president expressed confidence that the deeply rooted historic and cultural ties between the peoples of the two countries, as well as bilateral cooperation between Yerevan and Tehran, will be expanded in the future.

President Rouhani wished health and success to Armen Sarkissian and prosperity to the Armenian people.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan