Armenian Ambassador presents NK conflict settlement efforts to Estonia’s Undersecretary for Defence Policy

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan (stationed in Vilnius) had a meeting on March 17 with Jaan Reinhold, director of the Estonian Center of Eastern Partnership during a working visit to Tallinn, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The sides were pleased to note the bilateral and multilateral format high level dialogue between Armenia and Estonia.

A wide range of cooperation issues was discussed, including IT, e-governance, emergency situations and other sectors.

The Armenian Ambassador highlighted the need of organizing Armenian-Estonian business forums in terms of further development of commercial ties. In this regard, the Ambassador attached importance to the participation of Estonian business circles in the economic forum as part of the Yerevan La Francophonie summit.

Later on the same day the Armenian Ambassador met with Kristjan Prikk, Undersecretary for Defence Policy (deputy minister of defense) of Estonia. The sides touched upon the Armenia-NATO cooperation as part of the Partnership For Peace program, at the same time attaching importance to Armenia’s participation in peacekeeping missions.

The Ambassador talked about the possibilities of developing the Armenia-Estonia relations on the sidelines of the Individual Partnership Action Plan and prospects of partnership between the defense ministries of both countries were discussed.

At the request of the deputy minister, the Ambassador presented the efforts of Armenia and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at the exclusively peaceful settlement of the NK conflict, and the destructive conduct of Azerbaijan.

