ICE AGE 2018 SUV Trial Int’l race to be held in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. 4x4 Off Road is organizing the ICE AGE 2018 SUV Trial International Car Race in Kotayk province, Armenia.

The ministry of sports and youth affairs is providing technical assistance to the organizers.

The race will be held on the Tsakhkadzor-Hankavan road on March 18.

Over 70 racers from Armenia, Georgia and Iran will take part in the event.

4x4 Off Road is known for organizing the annual Multi Force International Race in Ijevan, which brings more than 200 racers from five countries.

