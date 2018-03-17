Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 March

14 migrants die as boat capsizes off Greece


YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. 14 migrants have died near the coasts of Greece in an attempt to cross into the country from Turkey on a boat, Interfax reported citing authorities.

4 of the victims are children. 20 people were on board the boat.

