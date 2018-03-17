AMPAS president faces three sexual harassment claims

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The US Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the group behind on the Oscars, is investigating allegations of sexual harassment against their president, CNN reported.

John Bailey, who has been president of the Academy since last year, is currently facing three harassment claims, according to Variety, who first reported the news.

His accusers were not identified.

When reached for comment by CNN, the Academy said it "treats any complaints confidentially to protect all parties."

The cinematographer has been president of the Academy since August 2017.

Bailey began his tenure right before the start of Hollywood's most recent reckoning with sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry, which began with the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan