Russia summons UK Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The Russian foreign ministry summoned the UK Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow, reports Armenpress.

Earlier Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova announced that Moscow made concrete decisions in response to London’s actions which will be presented to the UK side soon.

On March 14 UK Prime Minister Theresa May said London would expel 24 Russian diplomats over the poisoning case of former Russian military intelligence Colonel Skripal and his daughter. According to the UK PM it’s highly likely that Russia is involved in this incident.

Moscow denies the accusations against it and claims that the UK side hasn’t presented any proof of this incident.

Russia 24 TV reported that 23 Russian diplomats will leave the UK on March 20.



English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan