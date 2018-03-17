Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 March

Taliban claims responsibility for Kabul suicide bombing


YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the recent bombing in Kabul, Afganistan, which killed two people, 1 TV reported.

 Earlier Afghani authorities said the bombing took place Saturday in Dispichari. Two civilians were killed and three others wounded.

The suicide bomber targeted a private security agency’s vehicle.

