Two ethnic Armenians gunned down in LA shooting

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Two men have been killed in a March 17 gunfight in Valley Glen, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, USA.

Ed Winter, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, identified the shooting victims as Hakop Papazian, 47, of Van Nuys, and Vartkes Mesrobian, 57, of Arcadia, Daily News reported.

The identities of the victims suggest they are of Armenian origin.

According to Daily News the shooting can be gang-related.

Mesrobian was pronounced dead at the scene, while Papazian was transported to a local hospital, but died shortly.

No other details have been reported.

