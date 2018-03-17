Armenia’s healthcare minister visits Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare minister Levon Altunyan is in Artsakh on a working trip.

The Armenian healthcare delegation had previously visited Artsakh in yearend 2017 to present the country’s reforms and projects in the sector with the goal of introducing it in Artsakh.

During this visit, the healthcare officials of both countries will discuss the process of implementation of the actions implied under the agreement which was signed earlier, the healthcare ministry said.

On March 17 minister Altunyan will meet his Artsakhi counterpart Karine Atayan and medical personnel.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan