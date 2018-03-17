Road condition update: Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that on March 17, as of 08:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

On March 18-20 no precipitation is expected.

Sotk-Karvachar highway and the Vardenyats Pass are difficult to pass.

Snowfalls are reported in the Gegharkunik province.

All drivers are urged to use winter tires.

The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan