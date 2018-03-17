Road condition update: Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia
YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that on March 17, as of 08:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.
On March 18-20 no precipitation is expected.
Sotk-Karvachar highway and the Vardenyats Pass are difficult to pass.
Snowfalls are reported in the Gegharkunik province.
All drivers are urged to use winter tires.
The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
- 09:26 President Bako Sahakyan highly values role of Armenian Assembly of America in assisting Artsakh
- 09:18 Large number of Lebanese businessmen willing to invest in Armenia, says MP Hagop Pakradouni
- 09:03 Development of relations between EU and EAEU remains long-term prospect - Ambassador Świtalski
- 08:51 Road condition update: Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia
- 00:03 World Chess Candidates Tournament 2018: Aronian defeated by So in round 6
- 03.16-20:08 Armenia’s song for “Eurovision-2018” to be premiered on March 21
- 03.16-19:33 President Sargsyan meets with members of Supreme Judicial Council
- 03.16-19:01 Catholicos of All Armenians awarded with “Gregory the Illuminator” medal of Union of Armenians of Ukraine
- 03.16-18:14 I’m not your enemy, you aren’t my enemy – Artsakh’s children respond to Azerbaijani agemates
- 03.16-18:07 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-03-18
- 03.16-18:05 Asian Stocks - 16-03-18
- 03.16-18:00 6th round of Candidates’ Tournament kicks off - live
- 03.16-16:58 Ambassador of India donates vital thalassemia medicine to Yerevan's Muratsan hospital
- 03.16-16:55 Luys Foundation’s scholarship holders plan to establish consulting company with ambitions to become “Armenian McKinsey”
- 03.16-16:50 43500 school kids from Armenia, Artsakh participate in Math Kangaroo Int’l Competition
- 03.16-16:23 Armenia’s ministry to introduce country’s experience in IT field in Artsakh
- 03.16-15:48 Armenian Ambassador meets Speaker of Georgian Parliament
- 03.16-15:28 6 dead in Miami pedestrian bridge collapse
- 03.16-15:10 Turkey learnt nothing: Ankara’s first response on Zurich protocols is again with language of preconditions
- 03.16-15:03 Turkish MP suffers heart attack while speaking at Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan
- 03.16-14:52 New Ambassador of Albania presents credentials to Armenian President
- 03.16-14:51 Garo Paylan angered as HDP colleagues stripped of MP status, seats allocated to nationalist party in parliament committee
- 03.16-14:13 Yerevan-Saratov flight forced to land in Moscow due to bad weather
- 03.16-14:09 Today is World Sleep Day
- 03.16-14:01 Afrin under heavy bombardment by Turkish artillery, at least 18 dead
- 03.16-13:44 Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand visits Matenadaran
- 03.16-13:39 Scores injured in Cologne tram collision
- 03.16-13:31 CSTO PA should strictly condemn Azerbaijan’s policy – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 03.16-13:15 Turkey expects up to 6 million inbound tourists from Russia in 2018
- 03.16-13:11 Russian embassy staff in UK to be reduced 40%
- 03.16-12:49 MP Jonathan O'Dea welcomes Artsakh State Minister’s visit to Australia
- 03.16-12:47 Mkhitaryan leads ongoing official voting for Man Of The Match in Arsenal vs. Milan
- 03.16-12:27 37 US Congressmen call for $70 Million Aid Package for Artsakh and Armenia
- 03.16-12:14 Sports minister to personally referee Armenia’s Basketball Championship semifinals
- 03.16-12:13 Next summits on Syria to be held in Turkey and Iran
16:35, 03.15.2018
Viewed 5057 times Young Armenian scientist aims sky-high with revolutionary breakthrough invention in nanotechnology
13:33, 03.10.2018
Viewed 2981 times How an Armenian soldier saved the life of a future US Senator
08:47, 03.15.2018
Viewed 1788 times Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
14:51, 03.10.2018
Viewed 1769 times 150kg monster-fish found washed up on Queensland beach in Australia
13:24, 03.14.2018
Viewed 1678 times Shkodran Mustafi comments on Mkhitaryan-Aubameyang duo