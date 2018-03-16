Armenia’s song for “Eurovision-2018” to be premiered on March 21

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The teaser video of the song “Qami” (Wind) of Armenia’s representative at “Eurovision-2018” Sevak Khanagyan has been posted in the official Youtube channel of “Eurovision”.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Public TV of Armenia, the clip will be premiered on March 21 in the official Youtube channel of “Eurovision”.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan