Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 March

Armenia’s song for “Eurovision-2018” to be premiered on March 21


YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The teaser video of the song “Qami” (Wind) of Armenia’s representative at “Eurovision-2018” Sevak Khanagyan has been posted in the official Youtube channel of “Eurovision”.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Public TV of Armenia, the clip will be premiered on March 21 in the official Youtube channel of “Eurovision”.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration