New Ambassador of Albania presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordiarny and Plenipotentiary of Albania to Armenia Adriana Hobdari (residence in Athens) presented her credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan on March 16, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated the Ambassador on her appointment and wished her success in conducting a diplomatic mission in Armenia, expressing hope that her activity will boost the bilateral relations.

President Sargsyan said the potential of cooperation in different fields is not sufficiently utilized yet, especially taking into account the fact that Armenia and Albanian entered the quarter century of diplomatic relations.

The Armenian President attached importance to the high-level mutual visits for the development of relations. Serzh Sargsyan said he sent an invitation to the President of Albania to participate in the upcoming Francophonie summit in Yerevan this year in autumn, adding that Armenia will be happy to host the Albanian President.

Serzh Sargsyan highlighted the regulation of legal framework, intensification of inter-parliamentary ties and development of economic relations between the two countries, as well as their cooperation in international organizations.

In her turn the Albanian Ambassador thanked the Armenian President for the reception and said she agrees with the President on boosting the bilateral ties in particular taking into account the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. Ambassador Adriana Hobdari assured that her activity will be directed for developing the cooperation in cultural, economic, humanitarian and other fields, as well as promoting contacts between the peoples. She said the membership to the EU is among Albania’s foreign policy priorities and she welcomed the Armenia-EU partnership development, wishing success.

She also praised the small, but organized Armenian community of Albania which also can play an important role for development of bilateral relations.

