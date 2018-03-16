Yerevan-Saratov flight forced to land in Moscow due to bad weather
YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Saratov Airlines Flight 6В-2922 en route from Yerevan to Saratov, Russia, was forced to land in Moscow due to bad weather conditions.
Saratov Airlines said the flight landed in Domodedovo airport in the Russian capital.
The flight will resume the route when visibility conditions improve.
According to the airlines, the Moscow-Saratov flight was also delayed.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
