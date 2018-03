37 US Congressmen call for $70 Million Aid Package for Artsakh and Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Thirty-six U.S. Representatives today joined with the US Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ) in calling upon Chairman Hal Rogers (R-KY) and Ranking Member Nita Lowey (D-NY) of the Appropriations Subcommittee on State-Foreign Operations to back a $70 million Fiscal Year 2019 aid package for Artsakh and Armenia, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“We want to once again express our appreciation to Congressman Pallone, his colleagues in the leadership of the Armenian Caucus, and all those who joined with them in backing this ‘peace and prosperity,’ aid package for Artsakh and Armenia,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “The priorities outlined in this letter represent investments in peace, prosperity, and long-term stability that will return dividends for decades to come.”

Cosigners of the Congressional Armenian Caucus letter advancing pro-Armenia and Artsakh funding priorities are Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone, Jackie Speier (D-CA), Vice-Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA), House Democratic Caucus Chair and Vice-Chair Joseph Crowley (D-NY) and Linda Sanchez (D-CA), Michael Capuano (D-MA), Salud Carbajal (D-CA), Tony Cardenas (D-CA), Judy Chu (D-CA), David Cicilline (D-RI), Mike Coffman (R-CO), Jim Costa (D-CA), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Ruben Kihuen (D-NV), James Langevin (D-RI), Daniel Lipinski (D-IL), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Stephen Lynch (D-MA), Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), James McGovern (D-MA), Grace Napolitano (D-CA), Collin Peterson (D-MN), Jared Polis (D-CO), Kathleen Rice (D-NY), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), John Sarbanes (D-MD), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Albio Sires (D-NJ), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Dina Titus (D-NV), and Niki Tsongas (D-MA).

The dollar amounts and policy priorities requested by the Armenian Caucus, which annually spearheads bipartisan efforts to secure support for Armenian-related aid appropriation, align with ANCA testimony submitted last month to the Senate panel writing the foreign aid bill:

— Artsakh: $6 million to complete de-mining and rehabilitate the disabled, $4 million to promote peace via the Royce-Engel proposals.

— Armenia: $30 million in economic aid, $10 million in military aid, and $20 million to help Armenia serve as a safe haven for Middle East refugees

— Azerbaijan: Suspend all U.S. military assistance and strengthen Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act

