Istanbul police detain 10 PKK members in anti-terror op.
YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Istanbul law enforcement agencies have carried out special operations targeting the PKK - the Kurdistan Workers' Party, Turkish media reported.
The anti-terror unit of Istanbul’s police force detained 10 PKK affiliates during the operation.
Turkish law enforcement agencies said anti-PKK operation will be carried out in other provinces of the country also.
Earlier on March 15 eight PKK members were arrested in Izmir.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 12:47 Mkhitaryan leads ongoing official voting for Man Of The Match in Arsenal vs. Milan
- 12:27 37 US Congressmen call for $70 Million Aid Package for Artsakh and Armenia
- 12:14 Sports minister to personally referee Armenia’s Basketball Championship semifinals
- 12:13 Next summits on Syria to be held in Turkey and Iran
- 12:07 For centuries Armenian people constituted unique part of Middle East mosaic, says FM Nalbandian
- 11:59 Lebanon’s role in region isn’t limited with strategic significance – Armenian FM
- 11:57 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/102: ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’, ‘Ville-Évrard’ and ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ top three books of the list
- 11:46 Istanbul police detain 10 PKK members in anti-terror op.
- 11:41 Syrian crisis only has a political settlement, says Iranian FM
- 11:38 President Sargsyan signs laws adopted by Parliament
- 11:34 Aronian comments on performance in Grishchuk game
- 11:04 OECD monitoring group in Armenia for assessment
- 11:02 Armenia involved in UNIFIL with great sense of responsibility, FM Nalbandian says in Rome ministerial conference
- 10:55 China’s military launches massive marine drills
- 10:48 Car crash kills serviceman in Artsakh
- 10:37 World’s first bitcoin monument unveiled in Slovenia
- 10:13 Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.
- 10:02 Russian, Turkish and Iranian FMs discuss Syria in Astana
- 10:00 US military helicopter crashes in Iraq with seven people on board
- 09:59 President Sahakyan highlights role of Armenian-American institutions for int’l recognition of Artsakh
- 09:54 President of Artsakh visits Center For The National Interest in Washington D.C.
- 09:51 President-elect Armen Sarkissian meets members of EastWest Institute
- 09:46 Healthcare experts debate smoking ban bill in Armenia, fine rates seek drop in related diseases
- 09:28 Erdogan, Merkel hold phone conversation
- 08:46 European Stocks - 15-03-18
- 08:44 US stocks - 15-03-18
- 08:43 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-03-18
- 08:42 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 15-03-18
- 08:41 Oil Prices up - 15-03-18
- 08:38 Candidates Tournament: Aronian, So to clash in round 6
- 03.15-22:34 Levon Aronian - Alexander Grischuk tie in 4-hour long clash
- 03.15-21:46 Sharmazanov describes Turkish PM’s statement on “Khojaly events” blatant lie
- 03.15-21:12 Congressmen and ANCA representatives hail visit of Artsakh’s President to USA
- 03.15-19:47 US extends sanctions against Russia
- 03.15-19:13 Armenian, Russian MPs reaffirm importance of Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva statements
13:33, 03.10.2018
Viewed 2813 times How an Armenian soldier saved the life of a future US Senator
14:51, 03.10.2018
Viewed 1608 times 150kg monster-fish found washed up on Queensland beach in Australia
13:24, 03.14.2018
Viewed 1514 times Shkodran Mustafi comments on Mkhitaryan-Aubameyang duo
16:28, 03.10.2018
Viewed 1456 times Artsakh slams Azeri propaganda on torturing jailed spies as absurdity, information terror
08:47, 03.15.2018
Viewed 1453 times Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan