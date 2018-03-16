Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 March

Istanbul police detain 10 PKK members in anti-terror op.


YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Istanbul law enforcement agencies have carried out special operations targeting the PKK  - the Kurdistan Workers' Party, Turkish media reported.

The anti-terror unit of Istanbul’s police force detained 10 PKK affiliates during the operation.

Turkish law enforcement agencies said anti-PKK operation will be carried out in other provinces of the country also.

Earlier on March 15 eight PKK members were arrested in Izmir.

