Istanbul police detain 10 PKK members in anti-terror op.

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Istanbul law enforcement agencies have carried out special operations targeting the PKK - the Kurdistan Workers' Party, Turkish media reported.

The anti-terror unit of Istanbul’s police force detained 10 PKK affiliates during the operation.

Turkish law enforcement agencies said anti-PKK operation will be carried out in other provinces of the country also.

Earlier on March 15 eight PKK members were arrested in Izmir.

