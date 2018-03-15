Sharmazanov describes Turkish PM’s statement on “Khojaly events” blatant lie

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov has referred to the statement of the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, saying that “The UN and OSCE documents show that the “Khojaly events” were e genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis”. After the Executive Body meeting of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters that the statement of the Turkish PM cannot be describe anyway else but a blatant lie or absurd. “He said that the UN, the OSCE and other international organizations have condemned the “massacres” committed by Armenians. There is no international organization in the world, be it the UN, PACE or OSCE, that has adopted any document condemning Armenia in massacres. It’s a blatant lie”, ARMENPRESS reports Sharmazanov saying.

According to him, this is another Turkish-Azerbaijani fraud. “The Khojaly events have been often touched upon. Even their former President Ayaz Mutallibov has talked about that. The “Khojaly events” were the result of their domestic political struggle during which the then opposition of Azerbaijan used it against Mutallibov. Following those events Mutallibov gave an interview which is available on the internet and there is nothing secret here”, the Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia said.

Sharmazanov stressed that the announcements of Turkey that they will always stand with Azerbaijan once again prove the rightness of the position of the Armenian side that Turkey has nothing to do with Artsakh problem, since that country supports the criminal regime of Azerbaijan.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan