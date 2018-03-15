Armenia’s President-elect continues receiving congratulations from different parts of the world

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, who has been elected 4th President of Armenia by the Parliament on March 2, continues receiving congratulatory letters from different parts of the world, his Office told Armenpress.

The President-elect received congratulatory letters from President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, Moldova’s President Igor Dodon, President of Egypt Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all-Russia, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank Vazil Hudák.

Earlier leaders of a number of countries, heads of different organizations congratulated Armen Sarkissian.

Sarkissian will take office on April 9 at a special session of the Parliament.

