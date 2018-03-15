Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 March

PM appoints Mikayel Manukyan Chairman of State Forest Committee


YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Mikayel Manukyan has been appointed Chairman of the State Forest Committee of the ministry of nature protection, the government told Armenpress.

Previously Mikayel Manukyan was the director of Hayantar (Armenian Forest) SNCO.

The State Forest Committee was established by President Serzh Sargsyan’s December 19, 2017 decree.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




