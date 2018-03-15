Russia supports NK conflict’s full format settlement – foreign ministry spox
YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Federation remains committed to all its commitments on the settlement issue of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing, Armenpress reports.
“We are committed to all our commitments on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the frames of existing commitments. We are trying actively to support the settlement of this very complicated conflict in a full format”, she said.
She refused to comment on the visit of Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan to the United States where he is having meetings with the US officials, stating that Washington must make a comment on this matter.
Commenting on the question whether Bako Sahakyan’s visit to Moscow is possible in the future, Zakharova said she doesn’t have any information on this topic.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
