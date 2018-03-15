British intelligence to probe Azeri ruling family’s corrupt businesses

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said March 14 that the British intelligence will begin supervising and probing financial and business conduct of people suspected in corruption, Azerbaijani Adaqliq news agency reported.

According to RFE/RL, the business activities of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s family will be under secret investigation.

New details are emerging over the corruption scandal involving Ilham Aliyev and his family.

The scandal was dubbed Azerbaijani Laundromat and involved a 3 billion dollar secret account which the Azeri ruling elite used to bribe European politicians.

