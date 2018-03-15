President of Artsakh meets with ANCA representatives in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on March 14 visited the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) in Washington D.C. where he had a meeting with the leadership and staff, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President highly appreciated ANCA’s activity in solving different national issues and expressed gratitude for always keeping in spotlight the issues relating to Artsakh.

Bako Sahakyan expressed confidence that the close cooperation with ANCA will further strengthen.

On the same day the President of Artsakh also met with the leadership of the ARF Eastern Region Central Committee during which issues relating to Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy, Artsakh-Diaspora cooperation, development and deepening of the US-Artsakh ties were discussed.

The President highly valued the structure’s activity aimed at assisting Artsakh, solving important pan-national issues, strengthening the Fatherland-Diaspora ties and expressed hope that the works will continue with the same enthusiasm and efficiency in the future.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan