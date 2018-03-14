Aronian defeats Karjakin in highly anticipated first victory at Candidates Tournament

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian gained his first victory at the Candidates Tournament in Berlin.

Aronian defeated Russia’s Sergey Karjakin at the 4th round.

This was the first victory of Levon Aronian at the event after several draws and one defeat.

The Candidates Tournament 2018 is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan