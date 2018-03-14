Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Armenia reports to President Sargsyan on works done in 2017 and plans for 2018

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. During the working meeting with the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer Armen Harutyunyan reported on the works done in 2017 and plans for 2018 of the Compulsory Enforcement Service of the Republic of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President Sargsyan instructed to strengthen supervision over the quality of enforcement proceedings, to preserve active cooperation with administrative bodies in issues referring to enforcement proceedings, as well as to achieve maximally little engagement of human resources in the proceedings by application of informational technologies.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan