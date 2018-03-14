President Sargsyan thanks Konstantin Kosachev for his objective position on Armenia’s foreign policy at different platforms

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on March 14 received Konstantin Kosachev, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly who arrived in Yerevan on the occasion of holding the Committee’s joint sessions with the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest the President said he is happy to again meet with Mr. Kosachev several weeks after the meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and exchanging views on relevant international security issues and to discuss the issues of the Armenian-Russian allied relations’ agenda in Yerevan. According to President Sargsyan, the Armenian-Russian relations are distinguished by high level of active dialogue and productive cooperation in all spheres, economic, military, military-technical and humanitarian.

Serzh Sargsyan said constant and consistent strengthening of strategic relations with Russia is among Armenia’s foreign policy priorities and added that Armenia wants to establish a constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation with all integration units that play a key role in the region. In this regard he thanked Konstantin Kosachev for his objective position expressed on Armenia’s foreign policy at different platforms.

As for the development and strengthening of the Armenian-Russian bilateral relations, the President attached a great role to the inter-parliamentary ties and expressed confidence that the joint sessions of the parliamentary committees of the two countries were held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere, and the adopted decisions will positively affect the inter-state relations.



In this turn Konstantin Kosachev thanked the President for the reception and stated that his country’s top leadership and parliamentarians share the same desire – that is to maintain and develop maximally active, regular, open and comprehensive contacts with the Armenian partners.

The Russian official introduced President Sargsyan on the issues discussed and decisions adopted at the joint sessions of the parliamentarians in Yerevan which aim at further intensifying the cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries and the Armenian-Russian relations. He assured that they are trying with their Armenian colleagues at the parliamentary level to fully utilize the partnering and friendly potential the Presidents of Russia and Armenia invest in bilateral relations.



