PM Karapetyan receives ANAS Italian company’s delegation

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received the delegation of ANAS Italian company led by Director Gianni Vittorio Armani, the government told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the possibilities of the company’s involvement in the North-South highway construction program were discussed. Gianni Vittorio Armani said they are interested in participating in the construction and operation project of Sisian-Kajaran part within the frames of public-private sector partnership.

The Armenian PM welcomed the Italian company’s initiative and said the government attaches importance to the implementation of this important infrastructure project and is ready to cooperate with the company. He proposed to discuss in-detail the future cooperation steps with the ministry of transport, communication and information technologies and present the results to the government’s staff.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan