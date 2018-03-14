Millennium history, East mysteries: Armenian journalists’ adventures in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Bright, colorful, with broad opportunities for active leisure, warm reception for tourists: this is how one can describe the trip in Egypt.

Sharm el-Sheikh, one of the well-known resort towns of Egypt, hosted Armenian journalists. The visit to Sharm el-Sheikh, which was organized by AIR CAIRO airlines and its official representation in Armenia ANRIVA TOUR, was full of events.

From the very first day there were wide opportunities to discover the interesting sides of the seaside resort. First of all, less time was needed to understand that organizing a vacation here is quite safe. A specific focus should be paid on the attitude of the local people, the service staff. It can be stated for sure that here there is a special culture of working with tourists. The people know how to attract tourists and how to behave so that the latter will leave the country impressed and satisfied.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

The team of journalists was accompanied by a tour guide Ahmed Abbas who spared no efforts to present the best sides of Egypt. The histories of the Egyptian culture, family traditions helped to better understand their lifestyle. Ahmed assured that for them it’s a pleasure to work with Armenians, the local Arabs show a specific attitude to Armenians. The representatives stated that in the recent period the number of Armenians visiting Egypt increases. This in its turn contributes to increase in flights to Sharm el-Sheikh.

During the trip the journalists stayed in several hotels, got acquainted with the services provided and the existing opportunities. It’s worth mentioning that journalists were receiving a special reception at each hotel.

In Egypt eastern luxury was obvious everywhere. The visitors were impressed with the luxury pools and beaches. Most of the hotels have the so-called animation group which every day organizes different games, shows, competitions aimed at making the trip more interesting.

During the trip the tourists visited the beautiful sites of Sharm el-Sheikh, such as the mosque and the Coptic Orthodox Church.

There was an opportunity for Safari Tour and diving, tour via Fantazia Cruise, as well as a number of other interesting events.

Speaking about Egypt, one cannot ignore its market. Usually most of the hotels have stores, trade centers, but if one wants to feel and enjoy the real market of the East, he/she must definitely visit the Old City market of Sharm el-Sheikh. The traders have taken all possible measures to attract tourists. Live music, fire tricks, warm attitude, smiles: all these contributed to the trade to be more interesting.

The Old City market impressed with its diversity and colorful pavilions. Here you can find everything reminding the East, such as leather bags, colorful scarves, souvenirs, statuettes with pharaoh images, eastern sweets, hookahs and etc.

Egypt can be identified with a Egyptian woman – cold, mysterious, perhaps, dangerous at first glance, but when you enter their home, they immediately open their doors to you. The powerful history of millennium is behind the Hijab and in order to discover its mysteries one must visit Egypt and see the miracles of the East in his/her own eyes…In short, it’s impossible to get bored in Egypt.

Sona Sargsyan-Tatev Duryan

Yerevan-Sharm el-Sheikh-Yerevan

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan