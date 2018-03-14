President of Artsakh meets Ambassador of Armenia in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Armenian Embassy in Washington March 13 and met with Ambassador H.E. Grigor Hovhannisyan and the diplomatic staff.

The President of Artsakh arrived in the US on March 12 on a working visit.

At the meeting the sides discussed a number of issues relating to the partnership between the US and Armenia and Artsakh, the president’s office said.

President Sahakyan attached importance to cooperation of Artsakh, Armenia and the Diaspora, stressing that it is one of the key factors of success for planned programs.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan