Armenian, Swedish FMs discuss steps to prevent genocides

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian who is in Stockholm on an official visit met with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot WallStrom on March 13, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Greeting the guest, the Foreign Minister of Sweden noted that she highlights the development of expanded cooperation with Armenia both on bilateral and multilateral formats.

Thanking for the invitation and warm reception, Minister Nalbandian hoped that new agreements will be reached in the sidelines of his visit aimed at further deepening and expanding the Armenian-Swedish relations.

Edward Nalbandian and Margot WallStrom recorded with satisfaction that since the establishment of diplomatic relations firm and friendly relations have been established between the two states.

The Armenian and Swedish FM discussed a broad scope of issues of bilateral agenda. They exchanged views on deepening cooperation in the spheres of trade and economy, science and education, culture, environment, renewable energy, information technologies.

The sides highlighted Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and noted that it will give new impetus to the mutually beneficial cooperation.

Edward Nalbandian presented to Margot WallStrom the preparatory works of the Francophonie summit to be held in Yerevan in October and the business forum to take place in the sidelines of the summit.

The FMs discussed the steps to prevent genocides and crimes against humanity and in this context referred to the initiatives of Armenia and Sweden. Edward Nalbandian presented Margot WallStrom with the book telling about the humanitarian activities of Swedish missioner Alma Johansson during the years of the Armenian Genocide.

The Armenian FM presented to his Swedish counterpart the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries aimed at an exclusively peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

