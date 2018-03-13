Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Finance minister receives IMF delegation


YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s finance minister Vardan Aramyan on March 13 received IMF Dutch Sub-Group Executive Director Anthony De Lannoy, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Armenian minister highly appreciated the long-term productive cooperation with the International Monetary Fund highlighting its role in different reforms conducted in Armenia. In particular, the minister highlighted the IMF’s technical support to reforms on revising fiscal rules and tax policy last year.

The minister expressed readiness to continue making efforts aimed at further deepening the cooperation with the Fund with a confidence that it will contribute to increasing the effectiveness of Armenia’s economy and conducting an effective fiscal policy.

