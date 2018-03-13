Armenia’s Parliament Speaker receives delegation of Russian Federation Council

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan on March 13 received the delegation of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly led by Chairman of the Committee Konstantin Kosachev, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests Speaker Babloyan expressed confidence that the delegation’s visit will contribute to deepening the Armenian-Russian inter-state and inter-parliamentary cooperation. According to Ara Babloyan, the relations of the two countries are based on centuries-old friendship and firm historical ties.

The Parliament Speaker said the cooperation between the parliaments plays a unique role in the agenda of the Armenian-Russian inter-state relations. In this regard he highly appreciated the joint sessions of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs and the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly which serves a platform for the dialogue between the legislators of the two countries and enables to discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral interest. Speaker Babloyan also attached importance to the cooperation in international parliamentary organizations.

In his turn Konstantin Kosachev thanked for the reception and said Armenia is an exclusive ally for Russia. He introduced the Speaker on the issues discussed at the joint session and said the session agenda covers issues relating to the security, strategic partnership and inter-parliamentary cooperation of the two countries.

Mr. Kosachev also highlighted the role of the parliamentary diplomacy and mutually beneficial partnership in international structures, stating that Russia and Armenia are included in nearly 7 Assemblies, and according to him, this is not a coincidence as the talk is about common interests.

The Russian official expressed hope that the issues discussed at the joint sessions will soon be solved.

At the end of the meeting the officials also discussed a number of issues relating to the parliamentary cooperation.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan