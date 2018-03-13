EU marks spinner toys as hazardous

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. The European Union has issued a list of hazardous products, which also includes the spinner.

“Today, the European Commission releases its 2017 report on the Rapid Alert System for dangerous products.

The report shows that in 2017, the Rapid Alert System was increasingly used by national authorities with more than 2,000 alerts on dangerous products circulated through the system. Toys, for example several models of the popular fidget spinners, cars and motorcycles, topped the list of dangerous products detected and removed from the market,” the European Commission said.

The report says the spinner can be hazardous for children, especially the button-like parts.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan