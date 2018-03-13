Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Armenian President sends congratulatory letter to Pope Francis


YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on March 13 sent a congratulatory letter to His Holiness Pope Francis on the 5th anniversary of his election wishing him health and achievements in all initiatives, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“From the very start your Pontifical mission aims at establishing justice in the world and dialogue between the conflicting sides. I also want to note with a great pleasure that it has also been distinguished by a great attention towards the Armenian people”, reads the congratulatory letter.

President Sargsyan also warmly remembered his meetings with Pope Francis in the Holy See and Armenia.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration