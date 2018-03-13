Armenian President sends congratulatory letter to Pope Francis

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on March 13 sent a congratulatory letter to His Holiness Pope Francis on the 5th anniversary of his election wishing him health and achievements in all initiatives, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“From the very start your Pontifical mission aims at establishing justice in the world and dialogue between the conflicting sides. I also want to note with a great pleasure that it has also been distinguished by a great attention towards the Armenian people”, reads the congratulatory letter.

President Sargsyan also warmly remembered his meetings with Pope Francis in the Holy See and Armenia.



English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan