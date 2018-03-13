FM Nalbandian presents Armenia’s foreign policy priorities to Swedish leading analytical centers

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. While on an official visit in Stockholm Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian met with leadership of leading analytical centers of Sweden, such as the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the Swedish Institute of International Affairs, the Center for Peace and Conflict Research at the Uppsala University, the Jarl Hjalmarson Foundation, as well as with high-ranking diplomats, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting FM Nalbandian presented Armenia’s foreign policy priorities and the steps aimed at developing the Armenian-Swedish relations.

He appreciated the cooperation with Sweden both at bilateral and multilateral formats attaching importance to the mutual partnership within the frames of the Armenia-EU relations, and the Eastern Partnership in particular. In this context Nalbandian touched upon the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, as well as the cooperation prospects.

He thoroughly introduced the meeting participants on the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at peacefully settling the Karabakh conflict, as well as Armenia’s stances on a number of urgent regional and international issues.

The foreign minister also answered the questions of the meeting participants.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan