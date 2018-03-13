Azerbaijani military exercises violate OSCE 2011 Vienna document, Armenian MFA says

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. With the military exercises launched on March 12, Azerbaijan is clearly violating the 2011 OSCE Vienna document in terms of equipment involved, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan said on Twitter.

“Azerbaijan clearly violates the requirements of paragraph 40.1.1 of Chapter V (Prior Notification of Certain Military Activities (CMA)) of the OSCE Vienna Document 11 in terms of the number of troops and military equipment involved,” Balayan said.

Earlier the foreign ministry spokesman said Azerbaijan has violated OSCE commitments by failing to notify member countries about its military exercises.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ordered the drills to take place March 12-17. According to local media 25,000 troops, 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1000 artillery units and other equipment are employed.

According to subparagraph 40.1.1 of chapter 5 of the Vienna Document 2011, military exercises are subject to notification if they include:

A minimum of 9000 people, including support troops, A minimum of 250 tanks, A minimum of 500 armored vehicles, A minimum of 250 artillery weapons, mortars and reactive systems of volley fire (100mm and above).

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan