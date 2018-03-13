9-year-old Daniel Dallakyan among top five at Spanish Karting Championship

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian Daniel Dallakyan is included in the top five at the Karting championship which was held in Spain on March 9-11.

His father Eduard Dallakyan told Armenpress that Daniel was the youngest among the 25 participants.

“Children up to 12 years old were taking part in the Spanish karting championship. Daniel was the youngest, he turned 9 several days ago. A tense fight was going on, some problems emerged, but Daniel overcame them and captured the 5th place, thus being included in the top five”, Eduard Dallakyan said.

Other championships are also expected in the future. The karting championship will be held in Valencia this month, and in May the 2nd Spanish championship will take place.

Eduard Dallakyan said they are looking for sponsors for participating in other championships by the end of the year.

Daniel’s family moved to Spain in 1996. He was born and grew up in Spain.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan